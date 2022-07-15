Man and teen appear in court over drugs charges

Alex Woodward and a teenager, who cannot be named, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A man and a teenager have appeared in court over alleged drug dealing offences in Sudbury and Newmarket.

Alex Woodward, 20, of Richard Burn Way, Sudbury, and a 15-year-old boy from Newmarket, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Woodward has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, two offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin, and two further counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and cocaine).

The offences are alleged to have taken place in both Sudbury and Newmarket between June and November 2021.

The 15-year-old has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin in Newmarket on June 27, 2021, and possessing a bottle of ammonia on the same date.

Neither defendant entered pleas at the short preliminary hearing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction for Woodward's charges and sent his matters to the crown court.

He was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on August 12.

The 15-year-old will next appear at the youth court in Ipswich on July 28, and was also granted unconditional bail.