East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Pair on trial over alleged knifepoint robbery in Colchester

Jane Hunt

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM May 12, 2021   
Kier Huxtable is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court accused of attempted murder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Luckhurst, 38, of Greenstead Road, Colchester and Jefford, 36, of Affleck Road, Colchester have each denied two offences of robbery and possessing a knife as an offensive weapon. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man and woman were allegedly robbed of cash at knifepoint as they walked down a street in Colchester, a court has heard.

The couple were in Buckingham Drive on February 23 last year when they were allegedly approached by Glen Luckhurst and Samantha Jefford, Ipswich Crown heard.

The pair produced knives and Luckhurst had grabbed the woman by her collar and held the blade of a kitchen knife on her neck causing a small cut, said Edward Renvoize, prosecuting.

Meanwhile, Jefford allegedly held the tip of her knife against the man’s stomach and money was taken from both of them after Luckhurst allegedly told them: “Give us everything you’ve got,” said Mr Renvoize.

Luckhurst, 38, of Greenstead Road, Colchester and Jefford, 36, of Affleck Road, Colchester have each denied two offences of robbery and possessing a knife as an offensive weapon in Buckingham Drive, Colchester on February 23 last year.

The trial continues.

Colchester News

