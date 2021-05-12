Pair on trial over alleged knifepoint robbery in Colchester
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A man and woman were allegedly robbed of cash at knifepoint as they walked down a street in Colchester, a court has heard.
The couple were in Buckingham Drive on February 23 last year when they were allegedly approached by Glen Luckhurst and Samantha Jefford, Ipswich Crown heard.
The pair produced knives and Luckhurst had grabbed the woman by her collar and held the blade of a kitchen knife on her neck causing a small cut, said Edward Renvoize, prosecuting.
Meanwhile, Jefford allegedly held the tip of her knife against the man’s stomach and money was taken from both of them after Luckhurst allegedly told them: “Give us everything you’ve got,” said Mr Renvoize.
Luckhurst, 38, of Greenstead Road, Colchester and Jefford, 36, of Affleck Road, Colchester have each denied two offences of robbery and possessing a knife as an offensive weapon in Buckingham Drive, Colchester on February 23 last year.
The trial continues.
Most Read
- 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
- 2 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
- 3 Jeffers set for Ipswich Town coaching role
- 4 'The manager has to impose his will... we'll give him the resources to do that' - Detmer on Cook's transfer funds
- 5 'The honour of my life' - Chambers' message to Town fans after departure confirmed
- 6 Exit Interview: Farewell to Ipswich Town's most iconic player of the last decade
- 7 Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'
- 8 Delays continue on A12 after lorry rolls in crash
- 9 Former judge's widow on trial for sex abuse of young boy in 1980s
- 10 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car