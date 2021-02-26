News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two men sentenced after assault on nightclub dancefloor

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM February 26, 2021    Updated: 6:20 AM February 26, 2021
LP Bar EADT Food Review.

The assault happened at LP nightclub in October 2019 - Credit: Gregg Brown

Two club-goers have been sentenced for attacking a man and breaking his nose on the dancefloor of a Bury St Edmunds nightspot. 

Ipswich Crown Court heard how friends Westley Coulson and Nedas Lazdauskas were dancing in LP nightclub in Bury St Edmunds around 2.20am on October 13, 2019. 

Lazdauskas was bumped from behind by the victim, who then moved his head towards him, causing no injury, Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, told the court. 

Words were exchanged and Coulson then punched the man in the face, causing him to fall to the floor. 

Lazdauskas then jumped towards the victim and stamped on him with his foot. 

Nedas Lazdauskas was jailed for the assault at LP nightclub in Bury St Edmunds

Nedas Lazdauskas was jailed for 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

The victim was left lying on the dancefloor, and was then taken away by security staff, who noticed bleeding to his face. 

Following the incident, both Coulson and Lasdauskas left the dancefloor for a moment before returning to the same spot, the court heard. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk Instagram star spreads body positivity for 'mid-size' girls through fashion
  2. 2 A140 closed this weekend to connect road to new roundabout
  3. 3 Former bakery goes up for sale after restaurant plans fall through
  1. 4 Suffolk events going ahead this summer which you can enjoy
  2. 5 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  3. 6 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
  4. 7 Murder probe launched after woman found dead at Ipswich flat
  5. 8 'I don't want to tarnish the good feelings I have with the fans' - Lambert on Celtic vacancy
  6. 9 Covid patient admissions drop at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals
  7. 10 Infection rates show slight rise in some districts

The pair carried on dancing and then fist pumped, Mr Gladwell said. 

The whole incident was captured on CCTV, which was shown to the court. 

The victim was taken to hospital and suffered a fractured nose and bruising to his face in the attack.

He required an operation on his nose several weeks later after the swelling on his face had gone down. 

Prosecutors were unable to determine whether the punch or the stamp had caused the fractured nose, the court heard. 

In a victim impact statement, the man said he now felt apprehensive about going out in Bury St Edmunds, and that he had lost out financially due to being forced to have time off work. 

In police interview, Coulson made a full admission and said he had had five double vodka and Red Bull drinks.

He told officers he was tipsy but fully aware of what he was doing, and believed the victim had headbutted his friend, the court heard. 

Lazdauskas did not answer any questions in police interview. 

LP Bar in Bury St Edmunds

The court was shown CCTV footage of the assault - Credit: Gregg Brown

Coulson, 19, of Bloomfield Close, Sapiston, near Bury St Edmunds, who had no previous convictions, previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. 

Lazdauskas, 19, of Gaskell Place, Ipswich, who had previous convictions for drink and drug driving, also previously pleaded guilty to the same charge. 

Richard Kelly, representing Coulson, said his client had shown remorse, and had behaved himself since the incident. 

Archangelo Power, for Lazdauskas, said his client had recently moved in with his girlfriend and was about to start a family. 

Recorder Dijen Basu QC jailed Lazdauskas for 10 months and he will serve half his sentence in custody at a young offenders' institution before he is released on licence. He was also ordered to pay £340 in costs. 

Coulson was handed 17 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £500 to the victim and costs of £340. 



Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The former TSB branch at 188 Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, which has been sold to Davey Bros

Suffolk

Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich striker James Norwood scores the opening goal at Hull City

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lambert gives a hug to his Captain Luke Chambers at Hull City

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Hull City

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon