Paralympic snowboarder convicted of drink-driving

Published: 7:30 AM May 19, 2021

A Paralympic snowboarder from Suffolk has been convicted of drink-driving.

Owen Pick appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to admit driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg.

The court heard how the 29-year-old's Audi S5 was pulled over by police on the southbound carriageway of the A11, between Mildenhall and Red Lodge, shortly after 1.15am on April 5.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said the vehicle had been driven in a manner which gave officers concern – crossing the white line between lanes on several occasions over a short distance.

She said Pick was arrested after failing a roadside breathalyser test and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre, where two further evidential breath tests returned a lower reading of 90mcg.

Matthew Edwards, mitigating, said Pick had, in his own words, taken a "silly risk" by driving the short distance home to Red Lodge after drinking too much at a friend's barbecue.

Mr Edwards said Pick, who now lives at Brighton Marina, was a man of previous good character, who had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and was sorry for his actions.

The court heard how Pick left school at the age of 16 to join the army, serving with the First Battalion of the Royal Anglian Regiment in Afghanistan, where he was caught in an explosion and subsequently lost his right leg below the knee in 2011.

Mr Edwards said Pick had since become a professional athlete, competing in the Winter Paralympics for Team GB in PyeongChang in 2018, when he was chosen to carry the flag at the opening ceremony, and winning gold at last year's World Para Snowboard World Cup.

"This is a man of exceptional previous character, who has served his country and represented his country," added Mr Edwards.

"He accepts he made a stupid mistake and will not do it again."

Mr Edwards asked magistrates to take into account Pick's strong mitigation and step outside their sentencing guidelines by dealing with the matter by way of financial penalty.

Pick was fined £1,230 and banned from driving for 23 months.

He was given the opportunity to complete a drink-drive rehabilitation course and reduce his disqualification by 23 weeks.