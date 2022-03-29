Spate of catalytic converter thefts from cars in Newmarket

Parts have been stolen from four cars in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after parts were stolen from a number of vehicles in Newmarket.

The thefts took place over the nights of March 25, 26 and 27 in Vincent Close, Suffolk police said.

Catalytic converters were stolen from two Toyota Yaris cars – one of which was parked on the street, while the other was parked at the rear of a property.

The first theft happened between 9pm on Friday, and 2pm on Saturday, while the second took place between 5pm on Friday, and 9am on Saturday.

These incidents have been given crime reference numbers 37/18091/22 and 37/37/18178/22.

In addition to this, a pair of Volkswagen vehicles were stolen from on the night of Saturday 26/Sunday 27.

The first, which was located in Hyperion Way, had a mirror unit removed from the door between Saturday and Sunday.

Suffolk police has given this the crime reference number 37/181/22.

The second VW, located in Aureole Walk, had both the front and rear number plates stolen.

This incident happened between 7.30pm on Saturday and 8 m on Sunday and has been given the reference for 37/18183/22.

Police are asking that anyone who noticed anybody acting suspiciously around these vehicles or has information about the thefts contact them, quoting the above crime reference numbers.

