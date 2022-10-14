Rapist jailed for 15 years after sexual assaulting woman twice

Paul Gellen has been jailed for 15 years for sexually assaulting a woman on two separate occasions - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been jailed for 15 years after he raped and sexually assaulted a woman who had no recollection after nights out and was unable to give consent.

Paul Gellen, of Goldingham Drive, Braintree, attacked the woman on two separate occasions - in December 2019 and March 2020.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard that both assaults took place following nights out and, before the second incident, the 43-year-old had been entrusted to give the victim a lift home.

On both occasions the victim had no recollection of what had happened and only found out when Gellen himself told her.

Gellen denied charges of rape, sexual assault and assault by penetration, but was convicted on May 5 following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

At the same court on Thursday, he was jailed for 15 years and received a further six years on licence.

Investigating officer detective constable Liv Howells, from Essex Police's Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Team, said: “Paul Gellen preyed on the victim’s vulnerability, taking advantage of her for his own sexual gratification.

“The absence of someone saying ‘no’ is not the same as them saying ‘yes’.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of consent and no sexual activity should take place without it.

“If either party says ‘no’ or is not in a position to say ‘yes’, then stop.

“I want to praise the victim for her courage. She has been through an unimaginable ordeal but has shown great dignity.

“I hope this result will help her move forward.”