Man admits animal cruelty in court after hunting fox with dogs

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:23 PM June 27, 2022
A 49-year-old man has admitted to animal cruelty after hunting a fox with dogs.

Paul O'Shea, of Mount Bures, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 22, where he admitted to hunting a wild mammal with dogs and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

A 16-year-old girl from the Bures area had also been charged with hunting a wild animal with dogs in relation to the incident but her case has been discontinued.

The incident is believed to have taken place on December 4 in the Coggeshall area of Essex and was investigated by officers from Essex Police's rural engagement team.

O’Shea will be sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on August 1.

