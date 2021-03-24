News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Dad-of-three's family lose appeal over Pontins death

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 4:01 PM March 24, 2021   
Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Colchester dad Paul Reynolds (pictured) died at Pontins in Pakefield in 2017 - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY/NICK BUTCHER

Police and security staff will not face manslaughter charges over the death of a 38-year-old father after his family lost an appeal four years on from an incident at a holiday park.

Paul Gladwell, also known as Paul Reynolds, was initially detained by staff while on holiday at Pontins in Pakefield, near Lowestoft, on Valentine's Day 2017.

The dad-of-three, from Colchester, was subsequently arrested by Suffolk police on suspicion of assault but became unwell in the police van on the way to custody and died in hospital two days later.

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Paul Reynolds, also known as Paul Gladwell, was on holiday at Pontins in Pakefield when the incident occurred - Credit: Nick Butcher

Area coroner Jaqueline Devonish told a pre-inquest review hearing in Ipswich on Wednesday that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had informed her of an eleventh-hour decision on Tuesday evening not to press charges against five security staff and three police officers involved.

It followed an appeal by Mr Gladwell's family against the CPS' original decision to not press charges.

In August 2019, the CPS said there was "insufficient evidence" to charge any of the eight people involved. 

Criminal charges had been considered after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in 2018 which saw gross misconduct notices served on the three Suffolk police officers.

Mr Gladwell was taken via ambulance to James Paget Hospital in a critical condition after becoming unwell on the way to Great Yarmouth custody on February 14, 2017.

Paul Gladwell, also known as Paul Reynolds, from Colchester

The father-of-three died in February 2017 after being detained by Pontins staff and arrested by police - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Following a CT scan, he was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but was pronounced dead two days later. 

Ms Devonish told Suffolk Coroner's Court that Mr Gladwell's full inquest will last a month and be heard from April 19 in front of a jury.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks
  2. 2 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages
  3. 3 ‘I'm losing my hair and can't play with my kids': The Covid long-haulers still battling symptoms a year on
  1. 4 Cook ready to have some 'brutally honest' contract conversations with players
  2. 5 Police assist man found walking naked on outskirts of Ipswich
  3. 6 Pair admit charges relating to out of control dogs after 11 sheep mauled
  4. 7 Town agree deal with promising young attacker
  5. 8 Quartet set to miss Wigan trip as Cook faces 'big decision' on Vincent-Young
  6. 9 Have Town got six or seven wins in them? Stuart Watson's predictions for the run-in
  7. 10 Councils to crack down on Bawdsey parking problem

It will feature evidence from various agencies involved and also from Mr Gladwell's family, some of whom attended the pre-inquest hearing, including the 38-year-old's mother Carol Hurst and his partner Carrie Bennett.

Suffolk Coroner's Court
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 80 suspected stolen dogs have been seized and six people arrested following a raid at West

Video

Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
People enjoy a dog walk in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Coronavirus

What can you do from March 29 as lockdown is eased?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Evans used to own the production company behind hit BBC show Line of Duty

Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Cov

Coronavirus

Covid rate above national average in Ipswich, with small rises elsewhere

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon