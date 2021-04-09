Lorry driver, 75, denies causing A140 motorist's death by careless driving
- Credit: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT
A lorry driver has denied causing the death of another motorist on the A140 in Suffolk by driving without due care.
Paul Walker appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday.
The 75-year-old, of High Road, Needham, near Harleston, Norfolk, denied causing the death of Haydn Lander by driving without due care and attention on December 11, 2019.
Emergency services were called at 6.30am to a collision involving a DAF HGV, a Peugeot Partner van and a SEAT Ibiza on the A140 at Little Stonham.
The van driver, Mr Lander, died at the scene.
The road remained closed for several hours for a crash scene investigation to take place.
Judge Martyn Levett set a date for Walker's trial to begin on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
- 2 Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans' tenure and an 'exciting' future
- 3 Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners
- 4 Family's heartfelt tribute to 'devoted mother' of four who died in crash
- 5 Full transcript of Johnson and O'Leary's first press conference as Ipswich Town owners
- 6 Two keepers and Aussie striker head group of six youngsters leaving Town
- 7 Brett Johnson on his Ipswich Town ambitions and Mike O'Leary on debt situation
- 8 Mike Bacon: 'I'll ride the good ship 'optimism' if that's alright with you!'
- 9 From The Sun to talkSport - how the press reported on Town's US takeover
- 10 Stuart Watson's Verdict: Takeover is intoxicating... This time it does feel different
Walker was released on unconditional bail.