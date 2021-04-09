News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry driver, 75, denies causing A140 motorist's death by careless driving

Tom Potter

Published: 6:00 AM April 9, 2021   
The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a

The A140 at Little Stonham was closed in both directions - Credit: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

A lorry driver has denied causing the death of another motorist on the A140 in Suffolk by driving without due care.

Paul Walker appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday.

The 75-year-old, of High Road, Needham, near Harleston, Norfolk, denied causing the death of Haydn Lander by driving without due care and attention on December 11, 2019.

Emergency services were called at 6.30am to a collision involving a DAF HGV, a Peugeot Partner van and a SEAT Ibiza on the A140 at Little Stonham.

The van driver, Mr Lander, died at the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours for a crash scene investigation to take place. 

Judge Martyn Levett set a date for Walker's trial to begin on Monday, April 25, 2022. 

Walker was released on unconditional bail.

