Trial date set for man accused of strangulation and coercive control

Paul Whall is charged with intentional strangulation which he denies alongside controlling and coercive behaviour - Credit: GREGG BROWN

The trial of a 29-year-old Beccles man charged with strangulation in a county first is expected to take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Paul Whall of Newsons Avenue, Beccles.

He pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour of a woman between April 2020 and April 2022 by allegedly controlling what she wore, not allowing her to work and threatening self harm and suicide if she didn’t do as he said.

Whall also denied an offence of intentional strangulation which was allegedly committed on June 19 this year and an offence of assault by beating on the same date.

He further denied taking a Peugeot 208 without consent on June 19 and driving on Mill Road, Mutford whilst disqualified.

On Thursday Recorder Sarah Przybylska refused an application for bail made by Whall’s barrister and remanded the defendant in custody.

Whall’s three day trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing October 24.

It's the first case of a charge of intentional strangulation brought by Suffolk Constabulary under new legislation that came into force on June 7.