Woman killed in collision with car named as Penelope Coggan, 73
- Credit: Archant
Police are naming a woman who died in a collision on a country road in Essex.
Penelope Coggan, 73, died after she was involved in a collision with a car in Harwich Road, Great Oakley, last Saturday.
Essex Police officers say Ms Coggan was a local woman and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hivda Altuntop, 20, of High Street, Harwich, was charged in connection with her death and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
She was remanded in custody and will now appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 24.
Altuntop was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop following a collision, failing to report a collision, driving with eyesight that did not comply with requirements, driving while uninsured, possession of a knife, and possession of a controlled Class B drug.
Most Read
- 1 FA Youth Cup LIVE! Town through to the semis
- 2 Villagers looking for new owner for beloved shop and cafe
- 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Crewe forward
- 4 League One team of the season revealed
- 5 Disgraced teacher avoids jail for sexual activity with teenager
- 6 Warning over noise nuisance from low-flying helicopters
- 7 Last Jack Wills store in Suffolk set to close
- 8 Tearful owner reunited with missing cat after 13 years
- 9 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
- 10 Fake DPD workers jailed for laptop and iPhone delivery scam