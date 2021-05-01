Published: 9:48 AM May 1, 2021 Updated: 9:54 AM May 1, 2021

Penelope Coggan, 73, died in a collision with a car in Great Oakley, Essex, on April 24

Police are naming a woman who died in a collision on a country road in Essex.

Penelope Coggan, 73, died after she was involved in a collision with a car in Harwich Road, Great Oakley, last Saturday.

Essex Police officers say Ms Coggan was a local woman and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hivda Altuntop, 20, of High Street, Harwich, was charged in connection with her death and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

She was remanded in custody and will now appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 24.

Altuntop was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop following a collision, failing to report a collision, driving with eyesight that did not comply with requirements, driving while uninsured, possession of a knife, and possession of a controlled Class B drug.