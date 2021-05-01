News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman killed in collision with car named as Penelope Coggan, 73

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 9:48 AM May 1, 2021    Updated: 9:54 AM May 1, 2021
Police attended the fatal collision in Chelmsford

Penelope Coggan, 73, died in a collision with a car in Great Oakley, Essex, on April 24 - Credit: Archant

Police are naming a woman who died in a collision on a country road in Essex.

Penelope Coggan, 73, died after she was involved in a collision with a car in Harwich Road, Great Oakley, last Saturday.

Essex Police officers say Ms Coggan was a local woman and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hivda Altuntop, 20, of High Street, Harwich, was charged in connection with her death and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

She was remanded in custody and will now appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 24.

Altuntop was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop following a collision, failing to report a collision, driving with eyesight that did not comply with requirements, driving while uninsured, possession of a knife, and possession of a controlled Class B drug.

Clacton-on-Sea News
Essex

