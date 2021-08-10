News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Jury retires to consider verdict in murder trial

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:24 PM August 10, 2021   
A house remains cordoned off by police ion Halstead Road in Aldham following an incident.

A house remains cordoned off by police on Halstead Road in Aldham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The jury in the trial of a 28-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy accused of murdering Essex pensioner Donald Ralph, who was beaten and strangled to death in his home, has today (August 10) retired to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Leighton Snook, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age. 

Snook denies murder, burglary and theft of 83-year-old Mr Ralph’s car and the teenager denies murder and theft of Mr Ralph’s car but has admitted burglary. 

It has been alleged that the pair were seen on CCTV travelling near Mr Ralph's home in Halstead Road, Aldham, by taxi on December 28. 

Simon Spence QC, prosecuting,  told the court that Mr Ralph was beaten until he bled and strangled to death and his landline telephone ripped out of its socket. 

Two of his guns were stolen as well as his Volvo which was used by Snook and the teenager to travel to Hastings in Sussex the following day. 

Mr Spence alleged that Snook and the teenager wanted to "obtain money or to take items to raise money". 

Most Read

  1. 1 'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5
  2. 2 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
  3. 3 Ipswich Town set to 'hijack' Portsmouth deal for Morrell
  1. 4 Coulson completes loan switch from Middlesbrough
  2. 5 Morrell signs for Portsmouth, Town could look to Shinnie
  3. 6 Town sign winger Kyle Edwards
  4. 7 Five of the worst places for crimes in Suffolk
  5. 8 Edwards is the rap star Town signing who is ready to unleash himself as he targets another 'Promotion Ting'
  6. 9 Man denies 'causing public nuisance' over Orwell Bridge closure
  7. 10 Flood water gushes out from under beach huts in Southwold

The court heard that prior to his death, Mr Ralph received a call from a man, believed to be Snook, saying he needed £6,000 to £8,000 which was owed to a drug dealer.  

Giving evidence Snook said he had gone to Mr Ralph’s home in Halstead Road, Aldham on December 28 with the 16-year-old boy to ask if he could borrow Mr Ralph’s car. 

He said he’d been hoping to steal 90 ounces of cannabis from an outbuilding in the Colchester area and needed to borrow a car to do the job. 

He said Mr Ralph was a family friend and he had decided to see if he could borrow his car. 

He said Mr Ralph had let him into his house and had agreed to let him borrow his car “ for a day or so” and that he was physically fine  when he left him. 

The 16-year-old  chose not to give evidence during the trial, which started in June. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 reopens

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Simon and Lucia Lucas are the new owners of The Green Man in Tunstall Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The second day of the 16th Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival 2012. Red Arrows Picture: James Bass

Suffolk Live

Where you can see the Red Arrows fly over Suffolk this weekend

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon