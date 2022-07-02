Man bitten on the nose as he tried to make citizen's arrest

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Perry Rogers had bitten the man on the nose - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man was left needing stitches after a Suffolk scaffolder bit him on the nose as he tried to carry out a citizen's arrest.

The victim of the attack later told police that Perry Rogers had clenched his jaw around his nose for 10 seconds.

Sentencing Rogers, Judge David Pugh described the injury as “significant” and said surgeons had initially feared they might not be able to save the nose.

Rogers, 36, of El Alamein Road, Lowestoft, admitted an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm on December 3 last year

He was given a 13-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and a four-month curfew between the hours of 8pm and 5.30am, and ordered to pay £750 costs and £1,000 compensation to the victim and was banned from contacting him for five years.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said the victim had called the police and attempted to detain Rogers after an alleged incident at Rogers’ partner’s house.

The man had told Rogers he was making a citizen’s arrest and grabbed him around the waist.

He was then bitten on the nose by Rogers causing a “deep and painful” injury.

Rogers, who was not legally represented, apologised for his behaviour.