Car crashes into field and man arrested in connection with thefts

Published: 8:36 AM August 24, 2021 Updated: 8:40 AM August 24, 2021

One person has been detained after a car was found crashed in a field near Haverhill - Credit: Haverhill police

One person has been detained after a vehicle which is believed to be connected with the numerous catalytic converter thefts across Suffolk was found crashed in a field.

The car was located by Haverhill police in a field near Haverhill at around 1am this morning, Monday, August 23.

Officers detained a man with officers suspecting the car was involved in the catalytic converter thefts that have been happening across Suffolk.