News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Hospital order on gun dealer who shot his wife is extended again

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 4:00 PM September 9, 2021   
A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) w

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

A hospital order on a gun dealer who shot and killed his solicitor wife at their Suffolk farmhouse has been extended for another month.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home at The Green, Barham, on the morning of Sunday, May 3 last year. 

Hartshorne-Jones denied murdering his 41-year-old wife Silke but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing in September 2020.

Hartshorne-Jones is said to have had a recurrent depressive disorder and had psychotic symptoms at the time of the shooting. 

Judge Martyn Levett imposed a Section 38 interim hospital order for 12 weeks in April this year.

He later extended the order until September 10, to allow the defendant to continue receiving treatment. 

At a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court today, the judge extended it further to Thursday, October 7.

It will be reviewed at another court hearing on Wednesday, October 6.

Hartshorne-Jones was due to be sentenced at the end of August, but the hearing was adjourned due to his absence. It is now expected to take place in mid-October.

Police were called to the scene by Hartshorne-Jones at 4.45am on the day of the incident.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found on the floor upstairs, with two gunshot wounds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency
  2. 2 Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk
  3. 3 Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?
  1. 4 The 10 best places to eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor
  2. 5 Travellers pitch up outside leisure centre
  3. 6 More than 100 lorry drivers stopped on A14 and A12 during crackdown
  4. 7 Britain’s Biggest Families: Seymour has company threatened with strike-off
  5. 8 Ipswich Town name 22-man squad for League One season
  6. 9 Audi TT seized by police after motorist's alleged anti-social driving
  7. 10 Ashton on Town's summer spend, finance rules and planning ahead

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died at 6.42am. 

A post-mortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds. 

Hartshorne-Jones reportedly "locked himself away" to avoid catching Covid-19 in the lead-up to the killing, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Judge Levett has said assessing culpability in the case posed a "complex challenge".

That is partly because Hartshorne-Jones made no comment in police interview and never faced trial, although he was heard to say: "What have I done?" following the shooting.

Judge Levett said he would conduct careful scrutiny of whatever had since been said by Hartshorne-Jones to a psychiatrist.

The court previously heard that Hartshorne-Jones had been diagnosed with depression in 1996.

He was also prescribed an antidepressant following a depressive episode with psychotic symptoms in 2009.

Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

nicola o'brian

Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
This stunning Walberswick property is on the market for £2million 

Suffolk Live

Look inside £2M property in Suffolk's most expensive village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Sunset at Holbrook Creek Picture: SIMON PAGE

Film

Film crew spotted in Suffolk village

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
The new programme is due to commence as early as spring 2021 Picture: ARCHANT

BMW convertible stolen while on test drive

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon