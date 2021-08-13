Hospital order on gun dealer who shot his wife is extended

Published: 1:34 PM August 13, 2021

Police at the scene of the shooting in Barham, where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was killed - Credit: Archant

A judge has extended an interim hospital order on a gun dealer who fatally shot his solicitor wife at their Suffolk farmhouse.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home at The Green, Barham, on the morning of Sunday, May 3 last year.

Hartshorne-Jones denied murdering his 41-year-old wife Silke but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing in September.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found on the floor upstairs, with two gunshot wounds, after police were called by her husband at 4.45am.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.

A post-mortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds.

Hartshorne-Jones is said to have had a recurrent depressive disorder and had psychotic symptoms at the time of the shooting.

Judge Martyn Levett imposed a Section 38 interim hospital order for 12 weeks in April.

Today, the judge extended the order until September 10 to allow the defendant to continue receiving treatment.

Hartshorne-Jones is due to be sentenced on August 31.