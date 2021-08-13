Hospital order on gun dealer who shot his wife is extended
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Archant
A judge has extended an interim hospital order on a gun dealer who fatally shot his solicitor wife at their Suffolk farmhouse.
Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home at The Green, Barham, on the morning of Sunday, May 3 last year.
Hartshorne-Jones denied murdering his 41-year-old wife Silke but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing in September.
Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found on the floor upstairs, with two gunshot wounds, after police were called by her husband at 4.45am.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.
A post-mortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds.
Hartshorne-Jones is said to have had a recurrent depressive disorder and had psychotic symptoms at the time of the shooting.
Judge Martyn Levett imposed a Section 38 interim hospital order for 12 weeks in April.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
- 2 'It's what he said to me straight away' - Edwards reveals first chat with Cook
- 3 Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house
- 4 Overturned lorry on A14 slip road near Bury St Edmunds
- 5 Suffolk company started in old pig shed snapped up by US investors
- 6 Cook gives transfer update ahead of Burton trip
- 7 Cook: 'I have a responsibility to manage people's expectations'
- 8 A14 at a standstill after crash involving motorcyclist
- 9 Construction of 140-home Stowmarket development underway
- 10 GCSE results day 2021 - live updates from across Suffolk
Today, the judge extended the order until September 10 to allow the defendant to continue receiving treatment.
Hartshorne-Jones is due to be sentenced on August 31.