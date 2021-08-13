News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Hospital order on gun dealer who shot his wife is extended

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:34 PM August 13, 2021   
A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) w

Police at the scene of the shooting in Barham, where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was killed - Credit: Archant

A judge has extended an interim hospital order on a gun dealer who fatally shot his solicitor wife at their Suffolk farmhouse.  

Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home at The Green, Barham, on the morning of Sunday, May 3 last year. 

Hartshorne-Jones denied murdering his 41-year-old wife Silke but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing in September. 

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found on the floor upstairs, with two gunshot wounds, after police were called by her husband at 4.45am.  

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am. 

A post-mortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds. 

Hartshorne-Jones is said to have had a recurrent depressive disorder and had psychotic symptoms at the time of the shooting. 

Judge Martyn Levett imposed a Section 38 interim hospital order for 12 weeks in April.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
  2. 2 'It's what he said to me straight away' - Edwards reveals first chat with Cook
  3. 3 Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house
  1. 4 Overturned lorry on A14 slip road near Bury St Edmunds
  2. 5 Suffolk company started in old pig shed snapped up by US investors
  3. 6 Cook gives transfer update ahead of Burton trip
  4. 7 Cook: 'I have a responsibility to manage people's expectations'
  5. 8 A14 at a standstill after crash involving motorcyclist
  6. 9 Construction of 140-home Stowmarket development underway
  7. 10 GCSE results day 2021 - live updates from across Suffolk

Today, the judge extended the order until September 10 to allow the defendant to continue receiving treatment. 

Hartshorne-Jones is due to be sentenced on August 31.

West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Hazell

James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Farrow sadly died after being struck by a mirror in a Colchester department store

Essex Live

'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Newport County celebrate their early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Reports of a person with a gun in an armed robbery in Mildenhall last night

Suffolk Live | Video

Robber armed with gun raids McColl's store and steals 'quantity of cash'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon