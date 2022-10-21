News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thieves steal caravan from home in Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:26 PM October 21, 2022
A caravan has been stolen from a home in Haverhill

Thieves have stolen a caravan from a home in Haverhill.

The incident happened at about 1.15pm on Tuesday, October 11 at an address in Churchill Avenue in the west Suffolk town.

Suffolk police said the caravan is described as being a white Peugeot Boxer.

A dark-coloured vehicle was reportedly seen travelling with the caravan in Wratting Road at about 1.25pm.

Potential further sightings have been reported in Linton.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage which could help the inquiry should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/65403/22.

