Police hunting man wanted on recall to prison

Phil Emery from Newmarket is wanted on recall to prison - Credit: Suffolk police

Police in west Suffolk are hunting a man wanted on recall to prison.

Phil Emery, from Newmarket, is described as about 5ft 4ins tall, of a thin build, with blue eyes and short grey hair.

Police are appealing for help to trace a man from #Newmarket who is wanted. Read more here>https://t.co/AjnRvGcmGK — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) March 18, 2022

Police believe the 45-year-old is highly likely to remain in the Newmarket area but could have travelled to Cambridge, Thetford or Bury St Edmunds.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact Mildenhall police, quoting crime reference number 37/71564/21.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.