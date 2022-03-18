News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police hunting man wanted on recall to prison

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:22 PM March 18, 2022
Phil Emery from Newmarket is wanted on recall to prison

Phil Emery from Newmarket is wanted on recall to prison - Credit: Suffolk police

Police in west Suffolk are hunting a man wanted on recall to prison.

Phil Emery, from Newmarket, is described as about 5ft 4ins tall, of a thin build, with blue eyes and short grey hair.

Police believe the 45-year-old is highly likely to remain in the Newmarket area but could have travelled to Cambridge, Thetford or Bury St Edmunds.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact Mildenhall police, quoting crime reference number 37/71564/21.

