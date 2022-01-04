Pokemon trading card thief was caught by gaming shop worker

A man who stole 82 Pokemon cards from a fellow resident at a hostel for homeless people in Suffolk has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jordan Potts had formerly lived in the same room at Hope House in Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, as the victim and had let himself into the room with a key he had kept and stole the cards and £10, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Potts had then taken the cards to a local gaming shop and sold them for £17.50, said Matthew Morgan, prosecuting.

The owner of the shop recognised one of the cards, which had distinctive Japanese characters on it, as belonging to the victim and contacted him to check if any of his cards were missing.

The cards, which were worth £130-£140, were subsequently returned to the victim.

Potts, 27, admitted stealing the Pokemon cards and £10 and an offence of fraud.

He was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

He was also given up to a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and ordered to pay £10 compensation and £500 costs.

Steven Dyble, for Potts, said his client had not appeared before a court since 2016 and was now in work and had accommodation.