News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Breaking

One person involved in industrial incident near Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:08 PM April 1, 2021    Updated: 8:18 PM April 1, 2021
Rougham

Rougham Tower Avenue, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Street View

Police are investigating an industrial incident in Battlies Green, near Bury St Edmunds.

Eight fire engines attended Rougham Tower Avenue with Suffolk police at around 3pm today (Thursday, April 1).

One person has been affected in the industrial incident, according to Suffolk police, although the cause they say has no wider threat to the community.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed. A police cordon remains in place whilst the Suffolk police investigation continues.

Fire crews from Woodbridge, Felixstowe, Long Melford, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth and Newmarket attended the scene. 

You may also want to watch:

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Day two of the Clacton Air Show 2012. The Red Arrows in flight.

Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said "second doses will go ahead as planned"

Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Caroline Wiseman with her retalliation art piece 'The Angel of the East'. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon