One person involved in industrial incident near Bury St Edmunds

Published: 7:08 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 8:18 PM April 1, 2021

Police are investigating an industrial incident in Battlies Green, near Bury St Edmunds.

Eight fire engines attended Rougham Tower Avenue with Suffolk police at around 3pm today (Thursday, April 1).

One person has been affected in the industrial incident, according to Suffolk police, although the cause they say has no wider threat to the community.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed. A police cordon remains in place whilst the Suffolk police investigation continues.

Fire crews from Woodbridge, Felixstowe, Long Melford, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth and Newmarket attended the scene.