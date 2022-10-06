News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police launch appeal to identify man after accosting at play park

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:00 AM October 6, 2022
The accosting happened in Hales Barn Road in Haverhill

The accosting happened in Hales Barn Road in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

Police have launched an appeal to identify a man after an accosting at a play park.

The incident happened in Hales Barn Road in Haverhill on Tuesday, September 27.

The man is described as white, in his mid 70s, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins, with grey balding hair.

He was wearing a grey coat, jeans and glasses.

The man spoke with a local accent and was walking a black cockapoo.

Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/63889/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

Youth service funding has decreased significantly over the last decade

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk resident wins £1m jackpot in Premium Bonds prize draw

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules celebrate John-Jules goal to put Town into a 1-0 lead

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-0 win against Cambridge United...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police cordon in Benhall near Saxmundham

Suffolk Live News

Girl stabbed in village left with potentially life-changing injuries

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Benhall, near Saxmundham in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon