Police launch appeal to identify man after accosting at play park

The accosting happened in Hales Barn Road in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

Police have launched an appeal to identify a man after an accosting at a play park.

The incident happened in Hales Barn Road in Haverhill on Tuesday, September 27.

The man is described as white, in his mid 70s, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins, with grey balding hair.

He was wearing a grey coat, jeans and glasses.

The man spoke with a local accent and was walking a black cockapoo.

Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/63889/22.