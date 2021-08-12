News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man bottled while trying to split up late-night fight in town centre

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:21 PM August 12, 2021   
Sudbury Town Hall. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault near Sudbury Town Hall - Credit: Gregg Brown

A man has been left with cuts to the back of his head and knuckles after being bottled while trying to split up a fight in Sudbury town centre.

The assault took place at around 1.30am on Sunday, August 1 near Sudbury Town Hall

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "During an ongoing altercation involving a number of people, a man, who was aged his 20s, was struck on the back of the head with a glass bottle, when he attempted to intervene and stop the incident.

"As a result, the man sustained lacerations to the back of his head and knuckle on his right hand."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the early hours fight in Market Place or alternatively, may have captured any mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 37/41918/21.

