News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police appeal after man exposes himself in east Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:30 PM September 1, 2022
The indecent exposure happened in Holton

The indecent exposure happened in Holton - Credit: Google Maps

Police have launched an appeal after an incident of indecent exposure in a Suffolk village.

The incident happened at about 5.515pm on Sunday, August 21, at Holton Pits, off Southwold Road, in Holton.

According to Suffolk police, a woman was walking along a footpath where she encountered a man exposing himself and committing an indecent act.

The suspect is described as white, aged about 35 years old, tall and with short brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 54556/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A new pet clinic will be offering discounted care to help owners with the cost of living crisis

Cost of Living

Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon