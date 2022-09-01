Police appeal after man exposes himself in east Suffolk village

The indecent exposure happened in Holton - Credit: Google Maps

Police have launched an appeal after an incident of indecent exposure in a Suffolk village.

The incident happened at about 5.515pm on Sunday, August 21, at Holton Pits, off Southwold Road, in Holton.

According to Suffolk police, a woman was walking along a footpath where she encountered a man exposing himself and committing an indecent act.

The suspect is described as white, aged about 35 years old, tall and with short brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 54556/22.