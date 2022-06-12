Police appeal after man assaulted in central Colchester

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Swan Close, in Central Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was assaulted in central Colchester.

This incident happened at about 2.50am on Tuesday, May 31 in Swan Close, off Elmstead Road.

It was reported that a man punched the victim after a verbal altercation.

The victim sustained a broken nose.

The suspect is described as a white male and is about 5ft 9ins tall.

He was wearing a maroon t-shirt at the time of the incident and was last seen moving in the direction of the underpass between Elmstead Road and Greenstead.

Essex Police would to hear from any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who thinks they might have dash cam, doorbell cam or CCTV footage that might help the investigation.

Officers are asking that witnesses quote crime reference number 42/138946/22.