Police appeal after blackmail threat in west Suffolk

One of the two men police would like to speak to after an incident in West Row - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police has released images of two men they would like to talk to following a blackmail threat in West Row near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened between 10.50am and 7pm on Tuesday, March 8 2022.

The second man police would like to speak to about the West Row blackmail incident - Credit: Suffolk police

According to police, the men are understood to have gained permission to leave waste tar on the victim’s land, but then demanded a considerable sum of money for the tar and threats made.

Police have said they would like to speak to the males pictured in the images as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise them from the images, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/14105/22.

