News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police appeal after blackmail threat in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:01 PM April 14, 2022
One of the two men police would like to speak to after an incident in West Row

One of the two men police would like to speak to after an incident in West Row - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police has released images of two men they would like to talk to following a blackmail threat in West Row near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened between 10.50am and 7pm on Tuesday, March 8 2022.

The second man police would like to speak to about the West Row blackmail incident

The second man police would like to speak to about the West Row blackmail incident - Credit: Suffolk police

According to police, the men are understood to have gained permission to leave waste tar on the victim’s land, but then demanded a considerable sum of money for the tar and threats made. 

Police have said they would like to speak to the males pictured in the images as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise them from the images, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/14105/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The A12 is currently closed in both directions following a police incident near Witham

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after police incident causes delays of 75 minutes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Perfect Home, Secret Location, ep3. Steve Jones, Tracy Boxcer, Keith Boxcer, Polly Boxcer / outside

Suffolk Live News

'Stunning' Suffolk home features on new Channel 4 show

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A vehicle hit the railway bridge in Needham Market

Suffolk Live News

Rail services affected after vehicle strikes 'most bashed bridge' again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon