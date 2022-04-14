Police appeal after blackmail threat in west Suffolk
- Credit: Suffolk police
Suffolk police has released images of two men they would like to talk to following a blackmail threat in West Row near Bury St Edmunds.
The incident happened between 10.50am and 7pm on Tuesday, March 8 2022.
According to police, the men are understood to have gained permission to leave waste tar on the victim’s land, but then demanded a considerable sum of money for the tar and threats made.
Police have said they would like to speak to the males pictured in the images as they may be able to help with the investigation.
Anyone who believes they recognise them from the images, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/14105/22.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.