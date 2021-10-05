News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three bikes stolen from south Suffolk village

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:22 PM October 5, 2021   
Three bicycles were stolen from an outbuilding in London Road, Brantham - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three bikes have been stolen from an outbuilding in south Suffolk, police say.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of three bicycles in Brantham. 

The bikes were taken between 12.30am and 2am on Thursday September 30 from an address in Ipswich Road in the village.

Burglars cut the lock off the outbuilding, and stole the three secured bicycles from inside. 

The three bikes are:

  • A Basso Devil racing bike with micro tech wheels, Campagnolo group set, white bar tape, slight paint blistering to top tube and carbon fibre front forks.
  • A GT Peace single speed mountain bike. Blue in colour, with rock shock toro front forks with lockout, Bontrager wheels and seat, Schwalbe road tyres and Hayes striker hydraulic disc brakes. 
  • A Kona Blast deluxe, in black, with Mavic wheels with hope hubs, Shimano XT group set including hydraulic XT brakes, pro series seat post handlebars and headset, white Fox front forks with lockout, Hope seat clamp and Buff stickers.

Anyone with any information about this incident has been asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting crime reference number: 37/55124/21.

Police can be contacted by calling 101, or Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

