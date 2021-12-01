Appeal for cyclist who may have witnessed sex attack to come forward

The incident happened in London Road in Elveden on November 9 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Police are appealing for a cyclist who may have witnessed the sexual assault of a young woman in Elveden to come forward.

The incident happened in London Road, known locally as Old London Road, at some point between 11am and noon on Tuesday, November 9.

The woman was out jogging when she was approached by a man before being struck on the head, knocking her unconcious.

She reported the man attempted to pull her leggings down.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 9ins tall with brown stubble on his face.

He was heard speaking with an English accent, was on a bicycle and was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up.

Two men, both in their 30s, have already been arrested in connection with the incident, but both have been released on bail.

Detectives are now appealing for a man who was cycling in the area in the moments before the incident to come forward as he could assist with the investigation.

He is described as being aged in his 40s to 50s and had a grey beard, which was longer than stubble.

He was wearing a luminous yellow top and a luminous yellow cycling helmet.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/63186/21.