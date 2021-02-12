News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Have you seen this stolen trailer?

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 2:09 PM February 12, 2021   
Ifor Williams trailer

An Ifor Williams trailer has been stolen from a field in Ipswich Road, Nacton - Credit: Supplied by Suffolk police

A trailer has been stolen from a field in Nacton.

It happened between 7am on Monday, February 1, and 4pm on Thursday, February 4, in a field at a farm in Ipswich Road.

Police said the culprits entered the field and then removed a bolt securing a gate and chain. Once inside, an Ifor Williams trailer was stolen.

It is believed the trailer was towed by an off-road vehicle and then driven through the gate.

Have you seen this stolen trailer? If so, contact Suffolk police

Have you seen this stolen trailer? If so, contact Suffolk police - Credit: Supplied by Suffolk police

The trailer is described as a 12 x 6 silver galvanised tipping trailer with solid sides and an electric winch.

Officers would be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a trailer matching this description in the area between Monday morning and Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who believes they may have seen suspicious activity in the area, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/6174/21.

This can be done via the website here, call 101 or email Trudie.Beckwith@suffolk.police.uk

The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on the website.

Most Read

  1. 1 East Suffolk to restart bin collections next week after snow
  2. 2 Family 'not giving up' search for missing dog Jet, last seen 2 days ago
  3. 3 Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes
  1. 4 Where are coronavirus rates declining the most in Suffolk?
  2. 5 East Suffolk faces a week with no bin collections
  3. 6 Sex industry link to illegal Airbnb booking in Suffolk during lockdown
  4. 7 Suffolk in top 5 nationally as 1 in 4 adults get Covid jab
  5. 8 Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures
  6. 9 Hundreds of tributes to kite-surfer who died on Walberswick beach
  7. 10 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Lambert

Football | Poll

Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Refuse collectors in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich waste team at work

Further bin disruption looms for Suffolk households

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
A12 lorry accident

Updated

A12 at Stratford St Mary REOPENS after lorry overturns and four vehicles...

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon