Published: 2:09 PM February 12, 2021

An Ifor Williams trailer has been stolen from a field in Ipswich Road, Nacton - Credit: Supplied by Suffolk police

A trailer has been stolen from a field in Nacton.

It happened between 7am on Monday, February 1, and 4pm on Thursday, February 4, in a field at a farm in Ipswich Road.

Police said the culprits entered the field and then removed a bolt securing a gate and chain. Once inside, an Ifor Williams trailer was stolen.

It is believed the trailer was towed by an off-road vehicle and then driven through the gate.

Have you seen this stolen trailer? If so, contact Suffolk police - Credit: Supplied by Suffolk police

The trailer is described as a 12 x 6 silver galvanised tipping trailer with solid sides and an electric winch.

Officers would be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a trailer matching this description in the area between Monday morning and Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who believes they may have seen suspicious activity in the area, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/6174/21.

This can be done via the website here, call 101 or email Trudie.Beckwith@suffolk.police.uk

The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on the website.