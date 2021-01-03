Man left for dead in layby after serious attack

Published: 4:32 PM January 3, 2021

A man in his 30s was left for dead in a layby after a brutal attack that saw him suffer life-changing injuries.

The 37-year-old victim was found on the B1035 in Mistley at around 5.45pm on Saturday, January 2 by paramedics who called police to the scene.

Detectives believe he may have been forced into a red Renault van in the Beach Road area of Clacton before being attacked and then dumped in the layby.

The victim suffered a broken leg, broken ribs and facial injuries and some of them are thought to be life-changing.

"Due to the victim’s serious injuries we have only been able to get a very limited amount of information from him at this time and he remains in hospital," said Detective Sergeant Daniel Jefferies of Essex Police.

“We do not believe this was a random attack and was instead targeted.

"While we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the local community, this is a serious incident which has left a man with life-changing leg injuries.

“We are really keen to catch those responsible and would urge anyone who saw the red van in the areas at the time who may be able to help us.

He added: “We are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the Beach Road or B1035 area at the times specified who may have dash-cam footage that could help our enquiries.”

Police do not know yet exactly when the attack happened, but think it may have been between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on January 2.

To help, call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 809 of the same date, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

