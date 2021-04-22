News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Have you seen this man who is wanted over burglary offences?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:58 AM April 22, 2021   
Police are appealing for help to trace Henry Smith who is wanted in connection with burglary dwelling offences

Police are appealing for help to trace Henry Smith who is wanted in connection with burglary dwelling offences - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man from Great Cornard, who is wanted by police in connection with burglary offences, is being asked to contact police.

Henry Smith, who also has connections with Sudbury, Ipswich and Norwich is wanted in connection with several residential break ins in west Suffolk.

Smith is described as white, approximately 5ft 10inchs, of slim build and with brown hair. He also often has light brown facial hair. 

Police are asking anyone who believes they have seen Smith, or has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them on 101.


Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

