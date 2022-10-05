Man arrested on suspicion of possessing firearm in Suffolk town

A man was arrested in Bury St Edmunds town centre - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called to an incident near the town centre on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The man was arrested in Risbygate Street.

It is understood that armed police were called to the scene.