East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing firearm in Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:17 AM October 5, 2022
A man was arrested in Bury St Edmunds town centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in Bury St Edmunds. 

Officers were called to an incident near the town centre on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The man was arrested in Risbygate Street.

It is understood that armed police were called to the scene. 

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

