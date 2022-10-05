Man arrested on suspicion of possessing firearm in Suffolk town
Published: 10:17 AM October 5, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in Bury St Edmunds.
Officers were called to an incident near the town centre on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
The man was arrested in Risbygate Street.
It is understood that armed police were called to the scene.