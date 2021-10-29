Police release CCTV of man after dog seriously injures cat
Published: 6:56 PM October 29, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a cat was left seriously injured in an attack by a dog.
The incident happened in Friars Lane, Braintree, at about 1.15pm on Saturday, September 18.
The cat required medical attention from a vet, costing its owner thousands of pounds.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/228163/21.
