Police continue Hadleigh sudden death investigation

Live

Police say they are still investigating the death - Credit: Archant

Suffolk police say they are continuing to investigate a sudden death in Hadleigh.

Police were called to the Edwin Panks Road area by the Ambulance Service to reports of a man needing urgent medical attention just after 3pm on November 20.

The man, aged in his 70s, was declared dead at the scene despite the best efforts of medical personnel.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading to the death, and have voluntarily interviewed a man under caution.

Police enquires will continue pending the results of a post mortem examination, which will take place on Wednesday.

Suffolk Police said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident with all parties involved known to each other."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.