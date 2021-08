Published: 12:30 PM August 8, 2021

Police at the scene in King Street, Sudbury - Credit: Archant

A large stretch of road in Sudbury has been cordoned off by police today.

The cordon is in place along King Street in the town and includes the Chicken George takeaway shop.

Officers remained at the scene in King Street, Sudbury - Credit: Archant

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were seen by neighbours in the area, and officers were standing guard at the scene.

Suffolk police has been contacted for more information about the nature of the incident.