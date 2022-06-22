News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two arrested after police dog chases suspects across A12

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:11 PM June 22, 2022
PD Chesta was deployed to chase suspects following a vehicle chase

PD Chesta was deployed to chase suspects following a vehicle chase - Credit: EPDogs

Two people were arrested after a police dog chased the suspects across the A12.

The arrests followed a vehicle pursuit in Colchester today , Essex Police said on Twitter.

A police dog named Chesta was deployed to track for two suspects.

In a tweet from Essex Police Dog Section, the force tracked the suspects across the area, including the A12 when they were spotted scaling a seven feet fence.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested after PD Chesta helped to guide a nearby team to the pair.

A12
Essex Police
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Felixstowe was described as having "trad seaside charm" in The Sunday Times' guide

Suffolk Live News

Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are understood to be closing in on the signing of Morecambe left-back Greg Leigh (left).

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town closing in on left-back Leigh

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A total of 23 appliances were sent to the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Sandy Lane, Martlesham

Suffolk Live News

23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

Port of Felixstowe

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon