Two arrested after police dog chases suspects across A12
Published: 2:11 PM June 22, 2022
- Credit: EPDogs
Two people were arrested after a police dog chased the suspects across the A12.
The arrests followed a vehicle pursuit in Colchester today , Essex Police said on Twitter.
A police dog named Chesta was deployed to track for two suspects.
In a tweet from Essex Police Dog Section, the force tracked the suspects across the area, including the A12 when they were spotted scaling a seven feet fence.
According to police, the two suspects were arrested after PD Chesta helped to guide a nearby team to the pair.