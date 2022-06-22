Two arrested after police dog chases suspects across A12

PD Chesta was deployed to chase suspects following a vehicle chase - Credit: EPDogs

Two people were arrested after a police dog chased the suspects across the A12.

The arrests followed a vehicle pursuit in Colchester today , Essex Police said on Twitter.

A police dog named Chesta was deployed to track for two suspects.

In a tweet from Essex Police Dog Section, the force tracked the suspects across the area, including the A12 when they were spotted scaling a seven feet fence.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested after PD Chesta helped to guide a nearby team to the pair.