Police release e-fit of man after attempted sexual assault of woman

An e-fit image has been released of a man wanted in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a young woman in Elveden.

The incident happened in London Road, known locally as Old London Road, at some point between 11am and noon on Tuesday, November 9.

A woman was jogging when she was approached before being struck on the head, Suffolk police said.

The woman, who was left unconcious after the attack and taken to hospital, reported the man attempted to pull her leggings down.

She continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Two men, both in their 30s, have already been arrested in connection with the incident, but both have been released on bail.

One is due to return to police on December 11, while the other is due to return on December 7.

The suspect is described as male, white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, had brown stubble on his face and was heard speaking with an English accent.

He was also wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and was seen with a bike.

Police conducted checks in the areas of London Road, the A11 and Elveden Road between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday, where they spoke with a number of people.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Tamlyn Burgess said: "We are continuing our enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the male depicted in the image or saw what happened, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time.

"This was a frightening experience for the victim, and we continue to support her.

"We have worked closely with the victim over the past few days to pull together further description in order to produce this e-fit that we hope, just over one-week on from the incident, may help the public recognise this male."

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the London Road area at the time of the incident, as well as anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/63186/21.