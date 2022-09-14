£200,000 of cannabis plants found during police drugs raid

Police found over £200,000 worth of cannabis plants at an address in Saxmundham - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Cannabis plants discovered during a drugs raid earlier this month had an estimated street value of over £200,000, officers say.

The plants were recovered at a property in Ashfords Close in Saxmundham after Suffolk police carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on Tuesday, August 30.

The warrant came after police got a tip from a member of the public.

In total, over 200 plants were found in seven areas in the property as well as a large amount of electrical and lighting equipment.

Police enquiries into the cannabis farm find are still underway, but the force is highlighting the value of public information being sent to them.

Inside the Ashfords Close property - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Officers have also urged local residents to be vigilant to suspicious activity and anyone with information about drug-related activity is reminded to contact Suffolk police.

Sargent Kelvin Wenden said: "This information came from a single source, that enabled us to develop the intelligence and obtain the warrant which ultimately produced this find.

"This sort of information is the lifeblood of our work and is invaluable in helping us build a picture of criminal activity.

"We’re always very grateful for the support from the public.”

Police have also revealed the signs that there might be a cannabis factory in your area which include: a strong or sickly sweet smell in the air; buildings with windows constantly blocked off; high levels of heat and condensation and the constant buzz of ventilation.

Cannabis factories are likely to have people coming and going from the address at unsociable hours, police said.

Anyone who has any further information about the find at Saxmundham should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 37/55887/22.