East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police hunt for wanted man over drug and firearm offences

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:59 PM September 9, 2022
Police are looking for Mason Squirrell from Leiston

Police are looking for Mason Squirrell from Leiston - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have started a search for a man from Leiston.

Mason Squirrell, 26, is wanted for drug and firearm offences, Suffolk police said.

He is described as white, about 6ft 2ins tall.

Police believe he could be in the Leiston, Saxmundham, or Ipswich area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/56663/22 and 37/56714/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Leiston News

