Police hunt for wanted man over drug and firearm offences

Police have started a search for a man from Leiston.

Mason Squirrell, 26, is wanted for drug and firearm offences, Suffolk police said.

He is described as white, about 6ft 2ins tall.

Police believe he could be in the Leiston, Saxmundham, or Ipswich area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/56663/22 and 37/56714/22.