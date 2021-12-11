News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police hunt for man missing from prison

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:13 AM December 11, 2021
Robbie Burton is wanted by Suffolk Police after escaping HMP Hollesley Bay, in Woodbridge.

Robbie Burton is wanted by police after going missing from HMP Hollesley Bay on Friday, December 10. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Suffolk police are hunting for a 46-year-old man who has absconded from HMP Hollesley Bay near Woodbridge.

Robbie Burton, also known as Paul Burton, was found missing from the prison at about 7.25pm on Friday, December 10.

Initial enquiries have failed to find Burton, who is serving a five-year sentence for burglary and fraud offences.

He is described as white, of medium build, clean shaven with brown hair.

The Hollesley Bay prisoner also has a tattoo of a swallow on his neck.

Burton has connections with the Essex area.

Robbie Burton is wanted by Suffolk Police after escaping HMP Hollesley Bay, in Woodbridge.

Robbie Burton is wanted by police after going missing from HMP Hollesley Bay on Friday, December 10. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him or anyone with information about where he is to contact police on 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub stripped of alcohol licence as police crackdown on drug violence
  2. 2 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  3. 3 Two Suffolk schools switch to home learning due to Covid concerns
  1. 4 'Could you bring Rooney to Ipswich?' - MacAnthony on 'dream' Town job
  2. 5 Ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil said to be 'on a shortlist' for Ipswich job
  3. 6 Suffolk road left unfinished for months labelled 'obstacle course'
  4. 7 Warning of flooding in Suffolk after heavy rain overnight
  5. 8 Football club's pitches damaged for second time in a week
  6. 9 Stowmarket chosen for trial of potentially life-saving cancer test
  7. 10 How will Covid 'Plan B' affect Ipswich Town's festive fixtures?

Anyone who sees him should not approach him or take any further action.

Suffolk Constabulary
Woodbridge News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The police cordon outside the estate agents' in Felixstowe town centre

Updated

Police cordon off Felixstowe town centre car park after incident

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens near Ipswich after four-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City manager Neil Harris

Football | Exclusive

Harris under consideration for Ipswich Town job

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich council is collecting bins - but conditions are slowing down the crews.

Suffolk bin collection changes this Christmas: All you need to know

Timothy Bradford

person