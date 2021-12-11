Police hunt for man missing from prison
Published: 8:13 AM December 11, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Suffolk police are hunting for a 46-year-old man who has absconded from HMP Hollesley Bay near Woodbridge.
Robbie Burton, also known as Paul Burton, was found missing from the prison at about 7.25pm on Friday, December 10.
Initial enquiries have failed to find Burton, who is serving a five-year sentence for burglary and fraud offences.
He is described as white, of medium build, clean shaven with brown hair.
The Hollesley Bay prisoner also has a tattoo of a swallow on his neck.
Burton has connections with the Essex area.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen him or anyone with information about where he is to contact police on 101.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him or take any further action.