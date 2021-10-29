News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police hunt for man wanted for alleged assault

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:16 PM October 29, 2021
Updated: 4:44 PM October 29, 2021
Jake Potter, the Braintree man alleged to have committed an assault in august that Essex Police are looking for

Essex Police are looking for a Jake Potter of Braintree, as they hope to speak to him about an assault that took place in August. - Credit: Essex Police

Essex police are looking for a 27-year-old man in connection with an assault. 

The police force tweeted that they would like to speak to Jake Potter, who may also go by the names Sean and Jack, about the incident. 

The assault took place in Braintree, Essex, in August of this year. 

Mr Potter may also have links to the West Mercia and Kent areas as well as Braintree. 

Essex police have asked anyone with any information that might lead to the man's location to submit it to them online or call them on 101. 

