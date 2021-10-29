Police hunt for man wanted for alleged assault
Published: 4:16 PM October 29, 2021
Updated: 4:44 PM October 29, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Essex police are looking for a 27-year-old man in connection with an assault.
The police force tweeted that they would like to speak to Jake Potter, who may also go by the names Sean and Jack, about the incident.
The assault took place in Braintree, Essex, in August of this year.
Mr Potter may also have links to the West Mercia and Kent areas as well as Braintree.
Essex police have asked anyone with any information that might lead to the man's location to submit it to them online or call them on 101.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.