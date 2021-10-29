Police hunt for man wanted for alleged assault

Essex Police are looking for a Jake Potter of Braintree, as they hope to speak to him about an assault that took place in August. - Credit: Essex Police

Essex police are looking for a 27-year-old man in connection with an assault.

The police force tweeted that they would like to speak to Jake Potter, who may also go by the names Sean and Jack, about the incident.

The assault took place in Braintree, Essex, in August of this year.

We want to speak to Jake Potter in connection with an investigation into an assault in #Braintree in August this year.



The 27 year-old is also goes by the names ‘Jack’ and ‘Sean’ and he may have links to the #WestMercia and #Kent areas as well as Braintree.



Any info call 101. pic.twitter.com/dzTvW2e4JE — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 29, 2021

Mr Potter may also have links to the West Mercia and Kent areas as well as Braintree.

Essex police have asked anyone with any information that might lead to the man's location to submit it to them online or call them on 101.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.