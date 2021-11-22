News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police identify man wanted after dog seriously injures cat

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:12 AM November 22, 2021
The incident happened in Friars Lane on September 18 (file photo)

Police have identified a man they wanted to speak to after a dog seriously injured a cat.

Essex Police released a CCTV image of the man after the incident in Friars Lane, Braintree, at about 1.15pm on Saturday, September 18.

The cat required medical attention from a vet after the attack, costing its owner thousands of pounds.

Essex Police has confirmed the man has been identified and enquiries are ongoing.

