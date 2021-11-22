Police identify man wanted after dog seriously injures cat

Police have identified a man they wanted to speak to after a dog seriously injured a cat.

Essex Police released a CCTV image of the man after the incident in Friars Lane, Braintree, at about 1.15pm on Saturday, September 18.

We are no longer looking to identify a man in connection with an incident where a cat was injured after being attacked by a dog.



It happened on Friars Lane, #Braintree, on 18 September.



A man has been identified and our enquiries continue.



The cat required medical attention from a vet after the attack, costing its owner thousands of pounds.

Essex Police has confirmed the man has been identified and enquiries are ongoing.