Police identify man wanted after dog seriously injures cat
Published: 11:12 AM November 22, 2021
Police have identified a man they wanted to speak to after a dog seriously injured a cat.
Essex Police released a CCTV image of the man after the incident in Friars Lane, Braintree, at about 1.15pm on Saturday, September 18.
The cat required medical attention from a vet after the attack, costing its owner thousands of pounds.
Essex Police has confirmed the man has been identified and enquiries are ongoing.