Police attend 'fight' outside Stowmarket pub on Jubilee bank holiday Friday

Police were called to the Gladstone Arms pub in Stowmarket on Friday - Credit: Google Maps

Police were called to a popular Stowmarket pub on Friday's Jubilee bank holiday after reports of a fight outside the venue.

Residents reported seeing three police cars attending the incident on Friday night at the Gladstone Arms in Combs Ford, which is around half a mile from the town centre.

Suffolk police did not confirm whether any arrests were made, but said investigations are ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to reports of an affray outside the Gladstone Arms at 9.20pm and investigations are continuing."

The country saw an extended four-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with events up and down the UK, and across the county from Thursday to Sunday.