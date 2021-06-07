News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Trail of blood' through Mildenhall being investigated by police

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:00 PM June 7, 2021   
Suffolk police are currently at the Sainsbury's store in Recreation Way,  Mildenhall

A trail of blood was found from outside the Sainsbury's store in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Street View

A trail of blood which includes some at a cashpoint at Sainsbury's is being investigated by police in Mildenhall.

Officers were called to Mildenhall at 8.30am on Sunday, June 6, after receiving reports of blood being found on a cash machine at the Sainsbury's store in Recreation Way.

Further drops of blood were then found at the supermarket car park, outside the Mildenhall Social Club and along Brick Kiln Road.

Enquiries have been underway to establish what happened, although police are yet to have received a complaint from the victim of a crime, nor information from any local medical services of anyone sustaining a significant injury.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they may have now identified the injured person, with efforts being made to speak to them.

It is understood the person's injury is not serious. 

Those with information are asked to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Mildenhall Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 87 of June 6.

