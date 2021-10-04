News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police officer stationed outside property in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:04 PM October 4, 2021   
A police officer has been stationed outside a property in Bury St Edmunds

A police officer has been spotted outside a property in Bury St Edmunds. 

The officer has been stationed outside a property in Out Westgate in the town, while forensic vans were earlier seen parked nearby. 

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

