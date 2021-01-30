Published: 9:44 AM January 30, 2021 Updated: 9:49 AM January 30, 2021

Officers from Colchester Community Policing Team discovered a cannabis factory with more than 270 plants - Credit: Essex Police

A cannabis factory with more than 270 plants has been raided by police in Colchester.

Officers from Colchester Community Policing Team (CPT) used a warrant yesterday, January 29, at an estate known as 'The Willows' following reports and concerns from the local community.

Police filmed the raid, which shows them battering down the door and discovering a large number of cannabis plants, all in different stages of growth.

The plants have been seized and a 26-year-old man has been arrested.

The officers battered down the door to gain entry - Credit: Essex Police

The post on the Facebook page for Essex Police - Colchester District, said: "This is not grown for medicinal purposes like I'm sure some people will say, but grown for financial gain of an organised crime group, who will happily cause harm to our communities and the people within them.

"To those who will say 'it should be legalised' - it isn't and therefore we will continue to deal with it."

The cannabis plants, discovered at a property on The Willows, were all in different stages of growth - Credit: Essex Police



