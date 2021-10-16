Suffolk MPs offered security advice in wake of Sir David Amess stabbing

Published: 1:02 PM October 16, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM October 16, 2021

Sir David Amess, an Essex MP, died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery yesterday - Credit: PA

Suffolk and Norfolk police have offered a joint message of reassurance following the fatal stabbing of Essex MP Sir David Amess.

The police forces have said representatives from both forces have contacted MPs in the region to offer advice regarding their security.

Assistant Chief Constable Eamonn Bridger, from Protective Services & Joint Justice Services, said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr Amess after this awful incident which is believed to have been carried out by a man who was acting alone.

“We would urge communities to continue to be tolerant and supportive of all those affected by the tragedy and encourage anyone who suffers as a result of this incident to get in contact with us.”

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle carry flowers to the scene of Sir David Amess death. - Credit: PA

Prime minister Boris Johnson and leader of the opposition Keir Starmer have been to lay flowers for Sir David Amess in Leigh on Sea, Essex, where the stabbing took place.

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesman said all MPs will be contacted by the police to discuss their security.

They will also speak to MPs about security arrangements for any events they are planning to attend in the coming days, so appropriate advice can be provided.

He added: “We encourage MPs to immediately report any security concerns to their local police force in order to keep themselves, their staff and members of the public attending surgeries safe.

"Funding is available through the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority for security needs.”

The investigation, now being led by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Counter-Terrorism Command, has been declared a terrorist incident.

A 25-year-old British male has been arrested in connection with this incident and the police are not looking for anyone else at this stage.