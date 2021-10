Published: 3:06 PM October 4, 2021

The attempted burglaries were in London Road, Stanway, Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after two attempted burglaries in Colchester.

Both incidents happened between 5.10am and 5.25am in London Road in Stanway on Friday, September 17.

The police have appealed for anyone who recognises the man in either picture to contact them on 101 - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police has appealed for anyone who recognises the man to contact them on 101, and quote the crime number reference 42/200059/21 or 42/200168/21.