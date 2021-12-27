News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police release CCTV after attempted thefts in north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:25 AM December 27, 2021
Police have released CCTV in connection with attempted burglary in Harwich

Police have released CCTV in connection with attempted burglary in Harwich - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with attempted thefts in Harwich.

Officers from Essex Police are investigating a series of incidents that happened in Artillery Drive and Stour Close at about 5am last Wednesday.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV in connection with an attempted burglary of a home and attempted theft from a vehicle.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/296077/21.

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Harwich News

