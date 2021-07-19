Locked bike stolen by thieves

Published: 6:18 PM July 19, 2021

Thieves have cut a bike lock to steal a bicycle in Great Cornard.

A silver Carrera Parva hybrid 2020 bike was stolen from a front garden at a residential property in Chelsworth Avenue.

The lock securing the bicycle had been cut during the theft, which is thought to have taken place between 8.30pm on Friday, July 16 and 11am on Saturday, July 17.

The bike had small red details, a bell and a bottle holder.

If you have any information about the theft please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/39008/21.

You can get in touch here suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, email Trudie.Beckwith@suffolk.police.uk, or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: crimestoppers-uk.org

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.