School closed as cordon put up outside after robbery

The police scene was put in place in Longleaf Drive in Braintree - Credit: Google Maps

A police scene has been put in place near Notley High School following reports of a robbery in Braintree.

Officers were called to Longleaf Drive in the town with reports that a woman had been assaulted at about 2.10am today, Monday, November 15.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to Longleaf Drive at around 2.10am this morning with reports a woman had been assaulted.

"Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

"Enquiries have been ongoing throughout the night and we established a scene guard close to a nearby school.

"The incident is, however, not connected to the school."

However, Notley High will remain closed today.

A statement on the school's website from headteacher Rob James said: "I have been informed this morning that the police are currently onsite at school following an incident last night. I have no further details about the incident.

"At the moment we have no access to the site for parking. Even though the school is open, the only parking is on the road which will cause significant issues.

"The police are waiting for the Serious Crime Squad to arrive to start their investigation but we are unsure when they will arrive and how long they will restrict access.

"Therefore, in the interest of safety I have made the unfortunate decision to close the school today.

"Members of SLT will be onsite to supervise students that may need to be at school.

"Students should complete any homework or revise for tests or mock examinations."

Officers remained on scene this morning but the entrance to the road has since reopened.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 75 of November 15.